Chennaiyin signs forward Johnson

Chennai :

The 20-year-old Johnson, who can operate as a striker and a winger, previously plied his trade at the youth team of the now-defunct FC Pune City, and Hyderabad FC. Johnson got minutes under his belt, when Chennaiyin played against fellow ISL outfits Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC in friendly fixtures in Goa recently.





While speaking to his representatives from Inventive Sports, Wilbur Lasrado from Johnson’s entourage said: “He is still a long way from getting to where he wants to be. He is a smart kid who knows his potential and has the willingness to work hard for it. He knows that nothing would come to him without a fight. He can score with either foot.”