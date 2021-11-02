Ibrahimovic hits landmark as Milan beats Roma

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck his 400th goal in all domestic leagues, against Roma on Sunday

Rome :

With the result, Milan (31 points) kept pace with Serie A leader Napoli (31 points). The 40-year-old striker rifled a low free-kick into the bottom corner in the 25th minute to put the visitor ahead after a lively start, his 400th goal in total in domestic leagues. Ibrahimovic had a brilliantly finished second goal ruled out for offside after the break, just like teammate Rafael Leao in the first half.





He later went down after a Roger Ibanez challenge to earn a spot-kick, which Franck Kessie converted in the 57th minute.





Milan was reduced to 10 men for the final 25 minutes after left-back Theo Hernandez was shown a second yellow card, but Roma could not rescue a point from the match despite Stephan El Shaarawy’s stoppage-time strike.





Mourinho appeared furious at the end of a frantic fixture as his run of 43 unbeaten home Serie A games came to an end. That streak included two title-winning seasons at Inter Milan between 2008 and 2010 and his ongoing spell at Roma, which he joined in the summer. Meanwhile, Napoli beat Salernitana 1-0.





RESULTS:Serie A: Roma 1 (S El Shaarawy 90+3) lost to AC Milan 2 (Z Ibrahimovic 25, F Kessie 57(P)); Salernitana 0 lost to Napoli 1 (P Zielinski 61) Premier League: Aston Villa 1 (O Watkins 34) lost to West Ham United 4 (B Johnson 7, D Rice 38, P Fornals 80, J Bowen 84)