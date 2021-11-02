Tue, Nov 02, 2021

Ibrahimovic hits landmark as Milan beats Roma

Published: Nov 02,202112:53 AM

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 150th Serie A goal as AC Milan inflicted Jose Mourinho’s first home defeat in the Italian top-flight with a 2-1 win over AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck his 400th goal in all domestic leagues, against Roma on Sunday
With the result, Milan (31 points) kept pace with Serie A leader Napoli (31 points). The 40-year-old striker rifled a low free-kick into the bottom corner in the 25th minute to put the visitor ahead after a lively start, his 400th goal in total in domestic leagues. Ibrahimovic had a brilliantly finished second goal ruled out for offside after the break, just like teammate Rafael Leao in the first half. 

He later went down after a Roger Ibanez challenge to earn a spot-kick, which Franck Kessie converted in the 57th minute. 

Milan was reduced to 10 men for the final 25 minutes after left-back Theo Hernandez was shown a second yellow card, but Roma could not rescue a point from the match despite Stephan El Shaarawy’s stoppage-time strike. 

Mourinho appeared furious at the end of a frantic fixture as his run of 43 unbeaten home Serie A games came to an end. That streak included two title-winning seasons at Inter Milan between 2008 and 2010 and his ongoing spell at Roma, which he joined in the summer. Meanwhile, Napoli beat Salernitana 1-0. 

RESULTS:Serie A: Roma 1 (S El Shaarawy 90+3) lost to AC Milan 2 (Z Ibrahimovic 25, F Kessie 57(P)); Salernitana 0 lost to Napoli 1 (P Zielinski 61) Premier League: Aston Villa 1 (O Watkins 34) lost to West Ham United 4 (B Johnson 7, D Rice 38, P Fornals 80, J Bowen 84)
