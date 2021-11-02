Tamil Nadu women’s team loses to Mumbai

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu had lost to Odisha by eight wickets in its competition opener on Sunday. Batting first after winning the toss on Monday, Mumbai posted 278 for nine off its 50 overs. Vrushali Bhagat (72 off 101 balls, 7 fours) and Humaira Kazi (68 off 71 balls, 10 fours) struck half-centuries, stitching 107 runs off 116 deliveries for the fourth wicket.





Tamil Nadu skipper SB Keerthana (3/48) picked up three wickets with her leggies. Chasing 279 for victory, Tamil Nadu could muster only 235 for eight. Openers N Niranjana (80 off 97 balls, 14 fours) and MD Thirushkamini (46 off 69 balls, 8 fours) hit fifties to add 117 runs off 144 deliveries for the opening partnership, but none of the other batters did well.





BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai 278/9 in 50 overs (Riya Chaudhari 28, Vrushali Bhagat 72, Humaira Kazi 68, Simran Shaikh 34, Sayali Satghare 29, SB Keerthana 3/48, S Anusha 2/37) bt Tamil Nadu 235/8 in 50 overs (MD Thirushkamini 46, N Niranjana 80, Arshi Choudhary 38, Vrushali Bhagat 2/38, Humaira Kazi 2/33)