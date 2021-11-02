T20 World Cup: Up against Bangladesh, SA looks to strengthen semi-final chances

Abu Dhabi :

South Africa has emerged as a contender to qualify for the semi-finals after the wins over the West Indies and Sri Lanka. Its opponent Bangladesh has failed to win a single Super 12 match in its three outings so far. Its hopes of advancing to the semi-finals are all but over after the narrow 3-run loss to West Indies last week.





Going ahead, it will be battling it out for a consolation win and hoping to upset the equations for other sides. South Africa ticked most of its boxes in the four-wicket victory against Sri Lanka. The potent bowling unit, which includes good spin options and world-class pacers, has executed the plans well, putting pressure on the rivals.





The top-ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi has showed why he is so highly rated, while the likes of Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius have also delivered alongside Kagiso Rabada. The ‘Proteas’ would expect skipper Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Aiden Markram to continue the good form with the bat.





The big-hitting David Miller has found his mojo back at the right time as he smashed a 13-ball 23 not out to steer his side to victory against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the down and out Bangladesh will not only have to regroup soon but also have to play the remainder of the tournament without its star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.





The manner of the loss to West Indies will hurt the Mahmudullah-led side, with inconsistency continuing to mar its tournament. Its batters have failed to fire in unison while its bowlers have lacked discipline and the fielding has been sloppy. It will have to improve on all three fronts to have a shot at winning against South Africa.