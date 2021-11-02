T20 World Cup: In-form Pakistan primed to secure semi-final berth

Abu Dhabi :

After a chaotic build up to the World Cup with England and New Zealand pulling out of Pakistan tours, the Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds and become the team to beat in Super 12 Group 2.





Following a historic victory over India, Pakistan showed a few chinks in its armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan but even that could not stop it from recording resounding wins. If its in-form openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan don’t fire, Pakistan can rely on the middle-order. If that is not enough, Asif Ali will win the match for it on his own.





However, the team would be expecting more from veteran Mohammad Hafeez’s bat. He is the only one to have not made a significant contribution in the top-six. In the bowling department, Pakistan would look to stay on top throughout, having let Afghanistan make a comeback with the bat in its previous clash. The team would want more from Hasan Ali, who has proved to be its weakest link.





Namibia, which was blown away by Afghanistan, would hope to compete against a top side. The debutant had no answer to the Afghanistan bowlers, especially the pacers, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Despite spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman not playing due to injury, the Namibians found the bowling attack too hot to handle.





Six Namibian wickets were worryingly taken by the pacers and Pakistan has a much better attack than Afghanistan. The performance of leggie Loftie Eaton was a big plus for Namibia from the last match. Lead pacer Ruben Trumpelmann would be aiming to provide the early breakthroughs, which will be a must to put a side like Pakistan under pressure.