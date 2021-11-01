U-23 Qualifiers: India doesn’t make the cut

Abu Dhabi :

Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh made some spectacular saves to help the side win the shootout against Kyrgyz Republic 4-2 after the match ended goalless in regulation time here on Saturday.





However, India failed to make the cut for the U-23 Asian Cup 2022 in Uzbekistan. With the fixture ending in a stalemate, both teams finished the group on four points apiece with the same goal difference (0) and equal number of goals scored in all the matches (2). To decide which side takes the second spot in the group, a penalty shootout was held and India won it 4-2.





Earlier, the UAE beat Oman 2-0 to end as the topper of Group E. The top teams from each group qualify directly for next year’s continental showpiece along with the four best second-placed sides across all groups.