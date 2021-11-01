Bangladesh’s Shakib ruled out with hamstring injury

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, multiple reports stated on Sunday.
Dubai: The 34-year-old veteran sustained the injury on Friday when Bangladesh lost to the West Indies by three runs in Sharjah. “He couldn’t recover from the hamstring injury he suffered against West Indies,” ESPNcricinfo reported. Bangladesh-based website ‘bdcrictime’ quoted an unnamed team source as saying that Shakib would head to the USA to be with his family. “Shakib’s injury did not heal. He is unlikely to play in the next two matches,” the source was quoted as saying by the website.
