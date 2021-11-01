Women One-Day: Odisha beats Tamil Nadu by eight wickets

Chennai :

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Tamil Nadu posted 228 runs on the board. Rasanara was the pick of the bowlers for Odisha, sending five Tamil Nadu batters back to the pavilion. Chasing 229 runs for a win, Odisha got to its target with 34 balls to spare. Sarita Meher (63 not out off 96 balls, 8 fours) and Sushree Dibyadarshini (55 not out off 62 balls, 9 fours) struck unbeaten half-centuries, while openers Madhuri Meheta (49) and Kajal Jena (48) also made meaningful contributions.





BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 228 in 49.1 overs (MD Thirushkamini 34, N Niranjana 37, SB Keerthana 39, S Anusha 33, Rasanara Parwin 5/45, Priyanka Priyadarshini 2/45, Sushree Dibyadarshini 2/46) lost to Odisha 230/2 in 44.2 overs (Madhuri Meheta 49, Kajal Jena 48, Sarita Meher 63*, Sushree Dibyadarshini 55*, KN Ramyashri 2/38)