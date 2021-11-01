England eyes semi-final spot, Sri Lanka looks for survival

England is the in-form team, having streamrolled its opponents in the first three matches

Sharja :

Pre-tournament favourite England played as per the expectations in its first three matches, steamrolling its opponents, including arch-rival Australia in Dubai on Saturday. Eoin Morgan-led England sent out a strong statement to all the other teams with an eight-wicket rout of Australia, which too was looking a good unit until its frailties were exposed.





Opener Jos Buttler was simply unstoppable against Australia and that is another big positive for England as it inches closer to the knockout phase.





Its big margin of victory in all three games has meant that its middle-order has not been tested, but Morgan is confident that it would deliver when the time comes. Pacer Chris Woakes was brilliant with the new ball against Australia and Chris Jordan too came to the party with triple strikes. Death overs specialist Tymal Mills was a tad expensive in the previous match, but has been able to pick wickets throughout the tournament.





Part-time spinner Liam Livingstone has done a good job as well, alongside regulars Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. Sri Lanka will have to produce something special to halt England’s juggernaut. Considering its inexperience, Sri Lanka has not played too badly and the final-over finish against South Africa could have gone either way.





Unfortunately, it was its second loss in three games and it must win against England to keep itself in the competition. Charith Asalanka has been in sublime form and from Sri Lanka’s point of view, it was good to see opener Pathum Nissanka belting the South African attack.





The bowlers did well to keep the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the game for the major part of the innings until it was undone by South Africa batter David Miller’s six-hitting prowess in the 20th over.