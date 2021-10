T20 World Cup: India scored 110/7 in 20 overs against New Zealand

Dubai :





Playing XIs:

India:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand:

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), James Neesham, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, and Trent Boult

In today's ICC Men's T20 World Cup match happening at Dubai, UAE between India and New Zealand, India scored 110 for 7 wickets in 20 overs against New Zealand.