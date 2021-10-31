Sun, Oct 31, 2021

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan hammer Namibia by 62 runs

Published: Oct 31,202107:30 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

All-round Afghanistan hammered Namibia by 62 runs in a Super 12 stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Sunday.

Image source: Twitter/T20 World Cup
Image source: Twitter/T20 World Cup
Abu Dhabi:
With this comprehensive victory, Afghanistan goes second in the table with four points in three Super 12 matches in the tournament.

Riding on some entertaining knocks by Mohammad Shahzad (45) and Hazratullah Zazai (33), Afghanistan posted 160/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Shahzad and Zazai, Asghar Afghan (31) and Mohammad Nabi (32) also played vital innings for Afghanistan.

In reply, Namibia lost wickets at regular intervals and could only score 98-9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 62 runs.

David Wiese (26 off 30) was the top-scorer for Namibia while Naveen-ul-Haq (3/26) and Hamid Hassan (3/9) were the main wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 160/5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 45, Hazratullah Zazai 33; Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2/21) win against Namibia  98-9 in 20 overs (David Wiese 26; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/26, Hamid Hassan 3/9)

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations