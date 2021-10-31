T20 World Cup: Buttler played hell of an innings, put us under pressure, says Finch

Dubai :

Jos Buttler's quickfire fifty (71 off 32) and Chris Jordan's sensational bowling (3/17) powered England to a convincing eight-wicket win over Australia in a Super-12 match at Dubai on Saturday.

"You had to bowl them out with that kind of total, but Jos Buttler played a hell of an innings and put the pressure on us and it's just one of those nights where we got off to a poor start and it kept compounding, unfortunately," said Finch at the post-match presentation.

"We've got a couple of days to recharge now, give the guys some much-needed rest and take on Bangladesh next," he added.

The Australian skipper also admitted that England bowled well and put his team on the back foot early.

"After losing a few wickets in the powerplay, we had to hang in there and get to a total we thought would be defendable. They bowled well and put us on the back foot early," he said.