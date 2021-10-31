T20 World Cup: India's T20 Test

India will look to get its act together against New Zealand

Dubai :

Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial “phoenix rising from the ashes” when India takes on a street-smart New Zealand in a ‘do-or-die’ ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game here on Sunday.





Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, a match that it would like to forget in a hurry, India has a lot of course correction to do against the Kiwis, more so in getting the roles assigned for the players right.





It won’t be easy against a quality New Zealand, which will come hard at India having also lost to Pakistan in its opening game. Tim Southee and Trent Boult, especially have been a nemesis for the Indians in big games. However, its soft underbelly is batting where Kane Williamson is still not hundred per cent and Martin Guptill also had a foot injury. It’s effective without being flamboyant, although, Devon Conway is a flashy batter.





And herein lies India’s chance but for that, its bowlers need to implement the game plans perfectly, something they couldn’t against Pakistan.





Even more important will be execution from two players on whom the team management has heavily invested -- a half-fit Hardik Pandya and an out-of-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been the weak-links of this Indian team.





Hardik, who has not been the cricketer everyone feared since his back injury, is playing to save his India career.





India has shown in recent times, at least, in Test arena that it can come back from brink with unforgettable performances but Kohli in his last assignment as T20 captain would like to change the script that always seemed to go awry at global events.





More so, because another failure at a mega event could well mean that there will be aspersions cast on his abilities as a white ball skipper and the 50-over leadership will also come under the scanner.





Kohli is a man, who loves it the tough way. He loves a good scrap and a situation where he envisages that the entire world (even if they are not) is out there to get him, conspiring against him and wants to see him fail.





India’s presence till the business end is not just an emotional necessity for its billion fans but also a commercial requirement for the tournament to retain its vigour. With Pakistan already on six points having played all its tough games (India, New Zealand and Afghanistan) in the first week of Super 12s, it is expected to steamroll Namibia and Scotland en route its expected top place finish in group 2.





This leaves both India and New Zealand in a virtual shoot-out position as whoever wins has a chance to finish on maximum eight points and grab the second place in the group.





However, with the dew playing a major role in the evenings, toss is indeed playing a very crucial role in the outcome of night matches. Kohli will be hoping to at least win the toss and ensure that KL Rahul and Co don’t have to face Boult’s ‘break back’ swingers first up when some moisture would be on offer.





In a nutshell, Kohli faces an acid test of his leadership career, which is reaching business end.