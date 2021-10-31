T20 World Cup: Trent Boult hopes to swing it like Shaheen against India

Dubai :

Having seen the Indian top order crumble against the Pakistani left-arm pacer, Boult has plans to do an encore when the two sides clash in a virtual knockout contest.





“The way Shaheen bowled the other night. From a left-armer, watching on I thought it was amazing. Hopefully, from my point of view, it swings around a little bit and I can mirror what Shaheen did the other night,” Boult told reporters on the eve of the clash. It was only during the 2019 World Cup semi-final that Boult could dismiss India skipper Virat Kohli while fellow pacer Matt Henry accounted for K L Rahul and Rohit Sharma to reduce India to 5/3 inside four overs while defending a modest 240.





“India have quality batters so getting early wickets is definitely the focus for us as a bowling group,” Boult said. Most of the games in the ongoing T20 World Cup are won by the team chasing.





“India brings a lot of challenges, quality batting line-up. We just need to be clear with our options on how to shut these guys down and obviously give them a bit bigger chase as possible.”





New Zealand, too, has suffered a loss to Pakistan in its second match and both the teams would be keen to open their account.





“Boys are pretty upbeat and excited to take on India. We did not enjoy a great start against Pakistan who are obviously playing some very good cricket at the moment. “It’s going to be a good challenge. Our first game in Dubai looks pretty good there and yeah, I really look forward to taking them on.” Having beaten India in the recent ICC events -- World Test Series Final 2021 and ODI World Cup semi-finals in 2019 -- the Kiwis may have the edge but Boult did not agree.





Boult further said star batter Martin Guptill is fit for the match. “Guptill is pretty good, didn’t see too many issues with him. So nice, he is definitely a big piece of the puzzle at the top of the innings.”