Afghanistan looks to return to winning ways

Abu Dhabi :

Afghanistan has proven that it is not a team to be taken lightly. It is armed with a world-class spin attack comprising Rashid Khan, who has perfected his craft while playing in various T20 leagues, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and skipper Mohammad Nabi. The formidable spin unit’s prowess was on full display in the team’s first two matches. While the slow bowlers completely bamboozled Scotland in their tournament opener victory, they pushed an in-form Pakistan side to the brink. Backing the spinners are the Afghan batters, who have been playing a fearless brand of cricket in the event.





Afghanistan went all guns blazing against a strong Pakistan bowling attack. Although it lost wickets at regular intervals, Nabi and Gulbadin Naib helped post a challenging total. Had the side added 20 runs more, it would have been difficult for Pakistan to chase in Dubai.





Captain Nabi has asserted that the team’s morale is high going into its third fixture despite the five-wicket loss to Pakistan on Friday. “We have only played two games and have won one. We will take the positive things and there are three more games. We will do well; the team morale is high,” said Nabi.





Namibia would hope to continue its historic run. The country, which has a population of 2.5 million and only five cricket pitches, has surprised everyone in the tournament. After handing defeats to the Netherlands and Ireland in the First Round, Namibia managed to script a memorable win over Scotland in its first Super 12 match.





While its bowlers did a good job to restrict Scotland to 109, its batters had to dig deep to chase the target. If Namibia wishes to keep rubbing shoulders with the top teams, it needs to lift its level, and skipper Gerhard Erasmus is well aware of it.





“From here on, we have to lift our level. We are excited for the challenge. Hopefully, we can execute our plans,” Erasmus had said after the match against Scotland. Namibia’s best shot on Sunday is to capitalise on Afghanistan’s relatively poor pace attack.