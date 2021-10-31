Chelsea ropes in new fan partner in India

Mumbai :

DreamSetGo is India’s first premium bespoke sports travel and experiences platform, and will offer a range of unique experiences for Chelsea fans in the country. The partnership will provide Indian fans with increased access to VIP matchday hospitality at Stamford Bridge in London, private meet-and-greet sessions with club legends, VIP stadium tours, signed merchandise and exclusive chances to attend first-team training.





DreamSetGo will also be offering an experience specifically for younger Chelsea fans in India, with the chance to travel to the training ground in Cobham and take part in their own training sessions. “We are proud to partner with DreamSetGo and bring Indian fans closer to the club through truly unique experiences,” said Chelsea chief executive Guy Laurence.





Monish Shah, co-founder and chief business officer at DreamSetGo, said: “We are thrilled to be the Official Indian Fan Experience Partner of Chelsea FC.”