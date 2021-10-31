Ramsdale stars in Arsenal’s victory

Leicester :

Arsenal flew out of the traps at the King Power Stadium, taking a two-goal lead inside 18 minutes through Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe. Leicester grew into the match after its laboured start and had several chances to get itself back into the contest before half-time, only to find Gunners keeper Ramsdale in inspired form.





Ramsdale’s leap to keep James Maddison’s free-kick out just before the interval was a contender for the save of the season. The English custodian clawed the ball away in spectacular fashion to prevent it from flying into the top corner. After the break, Leicester continued to create chances but Ramsdale refused to be beaten, bailing his side out time and again to ensure a vital victory on Arsenal’s road to recovery. “It is a superb result away from home against a top team,” Ramsdale told BT Sport.





“We started really well and got two good goals. Thankfully, it was one of those afternoons that I contributed. We should have had a few more clean sheets (this season), but I am happy with this one,” added Ramsdale.





The tourist did not have to wait long for the opener, as Gabriel flicked a header home from Bukayo Saka’s corner. Smith Rowe then latched onto a loose ball to make it two goals. Meanwhile, Manchester City suffered a shock 0-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace while Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield. Table-topper Chelsea earned a 3-0 win at Newcastle United to extend its lead over-second placed Liverpool to three points.





Real Madrid beats Elche





Vinicius Jr struck a double as Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win at Elche in the LaLiga on Saturday. The home side, which was reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute, got its solitary goal through Pere Milla.