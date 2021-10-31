Sun, Oct 31, 2021

Nikki, Zeel crowned national champions

Published: Oct 31,202101:06 AM

Top seeds Nikki K Poonacha and Zeel Desai were crowned the champions here on Saturday after they earned contrasting wins in the finals of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship.

Winners Zeel Desai (left) and Nikki K Poonacha

In the men’s singles title decider, Nikki outlasted Digvijay Pratap Singh 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 in a match which brought the best out of both the players. “It is great to win over here for the second time. Overall, my game was shaky, but I held serve in the second set. Eventually, I pulled off the win,” said Nikki, who became richer by Rs 3 lakh. 

“In the third set, I think that I played a very good game. I was confident. It turned out to be a very good day and very good match for me,” added Nikki. In the women’s singles final, Zeel played near-flawless tennis against qualifier Sharmada Balu for a 6-3, 6-0 win. 

She not only clinched the title but also pocketed a prize money of Rs 3 lakh. “I played really well. Sharmada played well in the first set,” said Zeel. “I maintained my composure, so I got through the first set and then second set. I was much more solid, so she may have mentally broke down and I won.” 

RESULTS: Final: Men’s singles: Nikki K Poonacha bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 Women’s singles: Zeel Desai bt Sharmada Balu 6-3, 6-0
