Nikki, Zeel crowned national champions

New Delhi :

In the men’s singles title decider, Nikki outlasted Digvijay Pratap Singh 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 in a match which brought the best out of both the players. “It is great to win over here for the second time. Overall, my game was shaky, but I held serve in the second set. Eventually, I pulled off the win,” said Nikki, who became richer by Rs 3 lakh.





“In the third set, I think that I played a very good game. I was confident. It turned out to be a very good day and very good match for me,” added Nikki. In the women’s singles final, Zeel played near-flawless tennis against qualifier Sharmada Balu for a 6-3, 6-0 win.





She not only clinched the title but also pocketed a prize money of Rs 3 lakh. “I played really well. Sharmada played well in the first set,” said Zeel. “I maintained my composure, so I got through the first set and then second set. I was much more solid, so she may have mentally broke down and I won.”





RESULTS: Final: Men’s singles: Nikki K Poonacha bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 Women’s singles: Zeel Desai bt Sharmada Balu 6-3, 6-0