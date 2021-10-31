Sun, Oct 31, 2021

Sathiyan-Harmeet duo wins WTT Tunis doubles title

Published: Oct 31,202101:04 AM

The Indian duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai on Saturday notched up their first international pro tour title as a pairing, thanks to a dominating 3-1 win over Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin of France in the men’s doubles summit clash at the WTT Contender Tunis here.

Harmeet Desai (left) and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran pose with their trophies
Sathiyan and Harmeet beat the French combination by a scoreline of 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6. The Indian pair pocketed the first game, but lost momentum and allowed the French to level the match 1-1. Sathiyan and Harmeet, however, clawed their way back by taking the lead in the third game and then hardly broke a sweat in winning the fourth. 

“It is my first-ever international title in men’s doubles. We (referring to him and Harmeet) are playing together after a long time. It is fantastic to win a gold medal in a pro tour event,” Chennai-based Sathiyan told PTI. The 28-year-old said that speed was the pair’s main weapon and added that it could surprise the opponents in that aspect of the game. 

“We have beaten three good pairs – German, Hungarian and French – en route to winning the title. Credit to Harmeet; he played really well,” said Sathiyan. “Doubles victory for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai! #Congratulations for clinching the #WTTTunis Men’s Doubles title!” World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial and events company of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), tweeted. 

The Indian combination had fashioned a spectacular come-from-behind victory against Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi in the semi-finals on Friday. 

RESULT:Final: Sathiyan/Harmeet (India) bt Lebesson/Cassin (France) 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6
Conversations