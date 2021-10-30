Paris 2024: Countdown begin: Abhinav Bindra shares '1000 days to go' pic

New Delhi :

The French capital will stage the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games on July 26, 2024, and is celebrating the milestone with a mass-participation marathon.





According to Olympics.com, the host city of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, Paris, is celebrating a big milestone.









"To mark the occasion, double Olympic champion, world record holder, and sub-two-hour marathoner Eliud Kipchoge is taking part in a mass marathon with 2000 members of the public on the streets of Paris on Sunday.





"The pursuit-style marathon sees participants divided up based on their ability with the slowest setting off first and fastest last. Kipchoge will then start last with a time penalty and attempt to catch whoever he can," it said.





India's Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra also took to Twitter to share his excitement. He shared the photo of a clock with the caption: '1000, days to go'.





Meanwhile, the organisers of Paris 2024 wrote on twitter; "1000 days to go until #Paris2024, 1000 days to live together."