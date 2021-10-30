Sat, Oct 30, 2021

T20 World Cup: England won the toss and chose to field

England won the toss and chose to bowl against Australia in today's ICC Men's T20 World Cup happening at Dubai

Playing XI:

 Australia Squad:

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade †, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England Squad:

Jason Roy , Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan , Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone , Moeen Ali , Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan , Adil Rashid , Tymal Mills 

