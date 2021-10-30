T20 World Cup: Pollard’s last ball six made the difference, says Pooran

Sharja :

Kieron Pollard (14 not out) retired ill in the 13th over but the reasons for his walking out at that stage were not clear. He, however, came back in the final over to hit a last ball six after seven batters of his side were packed off.





Pooran, who managed the entire second innings, refused to divulge much on Pollard’s health.





“He looks fine, the medical team is still working with him but he should be okay. You can see why he’s a wonderful leader, walking back in to hit that last-ball six. We try to be someone like that in the future,” Pooran said in the post-match presentation ceremony.





Pooran rued the missed catches but said they always had the belief. “It’s tough managing all the players, but everyone gives me full support. All hands on the deck on field. Unfortunately, we didn’t really take all our catches, but the belief was there. We backed our experience to close out the game.”





Asked about the decision to give Andre Russell the last over, he said: “On that wicket back of a length was tough. He’s a big player and executed for us.”





For his 22-ball 40, Pooran was also adjudged the player of the match. “Tactical move (to go lower down. We talk about batsmen taking responsibility and doing what’s needed for the team.’’