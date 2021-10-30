Sharmada sets up title clash with Zeel, Nikki in line for 2nd national title

New Delhi :

Sharmada got past Vaidehi 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-finals, while top seed Zeel did not face much of a challenge from Samhitha Sai Chamarthi and won her last-four match 6-2, 6-2. “I played really good. My opponent was no pushover, but my game was in place. I am happy to pull off this win. I will give it my best shot in the final on Saturday,” said Sharmada.





Zeel said that she had to plan well for her semi-final victory. “I was playing a senior opponent, so I had to play a much more mature game. She was more experienced than me, so I played a mature game and I was patient on the court. I got through it and am looking forward to the final,” said Zeel after the match.





In the men’s singles competition, 2019 champion Poonacha edged out Paras Dahiya 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1 to set up the final against Digvijay Pratap Singh, who outslugged third seed Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-1, 5-7, 7-5. “It was a long grind. I won the first set easily, but then struggled to finish the match in the second. But just like before, I managed to keep my calm and finally managed to get the win,” said Digvijay.