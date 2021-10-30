Now, a father-son duo at Chennaiyin

Chennai :

It is not for nothing football is called the ‘beautiful game’. Regardless of the land where it is played, it throws up out-of-the-ordinary narratives from time to time. And, here is one such story from two-time Indian Super League victor Chennaiyin FC.





Following in his father’s footsteps, young attacker Suhail Pasha is now at a club where his dad – Sabir Pasha – has been an ever-present since 2016. While as many as five European managers – Marco Materazzi, John Gregory, Owen Coyle, Csaba Laszlo and Bozidar Bandovic – have occupied the seat of power at different times since the beginning of ISL Season 3, assistant coach Sabir has been a permanent fixture on the Chennaiyin sidelines.





Not to forget the fact that former India national team forward Sabir was a fox in the box during his playing days. The Pasha family-member count in the CFC first team has risen from one to two this campaign, but the duo emphasised that there would be no place for a father-son relationship at work.





“Yes, it is a different feeling as I never got to work under my dad at a professional level in the past. At Chennaiyin, he is my coach and I am his player. He has been correcting my on-field mistakes for the betterment of the club,” the 22-year-old Suhail, who moved across from I-League outfit Chennai City FC in the summer, told DT Next in a recent interaction.





“In the bio-bubble in Goa, my father has been spending most of his time with the other coaching staff. I have been with my teammates. We don’t get to spend a lot of time together off the field. We connect with each other only on the ground and at team meetings,” explained Suhail.





“Suhail is a professional and has grown as a footballer under different coaches. At CFC, the treatment will be the same for all the players. We (referring to the coaches) see him as a player who can do good things for the club and he knows that,” said Sabir, now 48 but as fit as a fiddle.





“Suhail’s basics are good, but we will have to wait to see how far he can go. If he wants to survive at Chennaiyin, he has to prove a point not only with his technical quality but also with his mental ability. The ISL is a step ahead of the I-League and will be a good challenge for him,” added Sabir.





While Sabir knows the nitty-gritty of the top-tier league, Suhail, who turned out for the CFC Under-18 and ‘B’ teams before his stint at Chennai City, is set for his maiden ISL assignment in the 2021-22 edition in Goa. And, the latter is relishing his latest experience.





“The pre-season camp has been going good. I have been training with some of the best players in the country. The immediate goal is to give my 100 per cent for the club,” said Suhail, a versatile player who can operate across the line at the top end of the pitch.



