Maradona biopic premieres at stadium

Nearly a year after Diego Maradona’s death, the first episode of a biographical series about his life aired on Argentinean TV following a premiere at the Argentinos Juniors Stadium, the venue where the legend began his professional career in the mid-1970s.

Buenos Aires : Maradona: Blessed Dream, which was endorsed by the idol himself before his death on November 25, 2020, has been produced by Amazon Prime Video and is available in full on the streaming platform. Maradona, who would have turned 61 on Saturday, signed the contract in 2019 that gave birth to the series, although it does not offer a condescending look at his life, according to its makers. Maradona passed away last year of cardiac arrest during a home stay in the outskirts of Buenos Aires.