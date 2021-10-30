Host Karnataka wins overall title at swimming nationals, bags 36 medals

Host Karnataka was crowned the overall champion at the Senior National Aquatic Championships for the 27th time as it ended its dominant campaign with 17 gold medals here.
Bangalore: Team Karnataka concluded the meet with 36 medals, including 17 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze. Maharashtra finished second with a total of 21 medals, while Delhi ended third with nine medals. The final day of the championships saw some thrilling races and new national records being created. In the 200m freestyle, which was the most-anticipated race of the day, Srihari Nataraj clinched the gold medal with a new national record of 1:49.78 seconds. He eclipsed Sajan Prakash’s record of 1:50.35s. In the 100m butterfly, Prakash, representing Kerala Police, sank in his own record of 53.46 seconds to win gold.
