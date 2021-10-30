T10 League: Sarah, 1st woman coach in men’s franchise cricket

Former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor has become the first woman coach in men’s franchise cricket after she was named assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi T10 League.
Abu Dhabi: Sarah, who won two ICC Women’s World Cups, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and represented England 226 times over the course of a stellar playing career, will serve as assistant to head coach Paul Farbrace. Regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers, Sarah became the first woman specialist coach at a men’s county side – Sussex in the United Kingdom. “In the franchise world, you get players and coaches coming in from all around the world where it may not necessarily be the norm,” said Sarah. “I have never had issues in male environments and I enjoy the challenge. You always want to prove that you are good enough, but it is the same for any coach going into a new environment,” Sarah added.
Conversations