Apollo Tyres clinches Thiruvallur DCA Trophy

Apollo Tyres clinched the 16th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy (2019-20) by defeating Wheels India Ltd in a rain-affected final that was hosted recently.
Chennai:
Apollo Tyres got the better of Wheels India by three runs via the VJD method. Fielding first, Apollo Tyres bowled Wheels India out for 157, courtesy of fine efforts from M Manikandan (4/22) and K Mathan (3/30). Chasing 158 off 30 overs, Apollo Tyres was 63 for two in 15.1 overs when the heavens opened up and brought the title decider to a close.
C Sathya Kumar (Wheels India) was the tournament’s top-scorer with 204 runs, with A Prithvi Raj ending up as the best batter for Apollo Tyres with 181 runs. Wheels India’s J Sathish finished as the highest wicket-taker of the competition with 24 scalps.
BRIEF SCORES:Final: Wheels India Ltd 157 in 29.5 overs (R Gowtham 34, M Manikandan 4/22, K Mathan 3/30) lost to Apollo Tyres 63/2 in 15.1 overs (A Prithvi Raj 26, C Kubendran 25*)
