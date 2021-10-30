Apollo Tyres clinches Thiruvallur DCA Trophy

Apollo Tyres squad members pose for the winner’s photograph. The team won the final by 3 runs

Chennai :

Apollo Tyres got the better of Wheels India by three runs via the VJD method. Fielding first, Apollo Tyres bowled Wheels India out for 157, courtesy of fine efforts from M Manikandan (4/22) and K Mathan (3/30). Chasing 158 off 30 overs, Apollo Tyres was 63 for two in 15.1 overs when the heavens opened up and brought the title decider to a close.





C Sathya Kumar (Wheels India) was the tournament’s top-scorer with 204 runs, with A Prithvi Raj ending up as the best batter for Apollo Tyres with 181 runs. Wheels India’s J Sathish finished as the highest wicket-taker of the competition with 24 scalps.





BRIEF SCORES:Final: Wheels India Ltd 157 in 29.5 overs (R Gowtham 34, M Manikandan 4/22, K Mathan 3/30) lost to Apollo Tyres 63/2 in 15.1 overs (A Prithvi Raj 26, C Kubendran 25*)