Sat, Oct 30, 2021

WTT Contender: Sathiyan-Harmeet pair in final

Oct 30,2021

The Indian combination of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai reached the men’s doubles final of the WTT Contender Tunis after beating Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi (Hungary) 3-2 here on Friday.

Harmeet Desai (left) and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Tunis:
Sathiyan and Harmeet registered a spectacular come-from-behind victory at the last-four stage, getting the better of the Hungarian pair 8-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9. The Indian duo will take on Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin of France in the summit clash. 

In the mixed doubles event, Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost 2-3 to the French pairing of Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan in a closely-fought semi-final contest. Sathiyan and Manika cruised to a two-game lead but lost the momentum, conceding the match by a 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 9-11, 9-11 scoreline. 

In men’s singles quarter-finals, Sathiyan went down in straight games against Dang Qiu of Germany. The Indian was handed a 5-11, 15-17, 6-11 loss by his German opponent.
