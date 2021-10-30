WTT Contender: Sathiyan-Harmeet pair in final

Tunis :

Sathiyan and Harmeet registered a spectacular come-from-behind victory at the last-four stage, getting the better of the Hungarian pair 8-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9. The Indian duo will take on Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin of France in the summit clash.





In the mixed doubles event, Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost 2-3 to the French pairing of Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan in a closely-fought semi-final contest. Sathiyan and Manika cruised to a two-game lead but lost the momentum, conceding the match by a 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 9-11, 9-11 scoreline.





In men’s singles quarter-finals, Sathiyan went down in straight games against Dang Qiu of Germany. The Indian was handed a 5-11, 15-17, 6-11 loss by his German opponent.