India likely to stick with same playing XI for NZ clash

Dubai :

The CSK template, in Indian cricketing lingo, is not tinkering with the side after one defeat or for that matter not rocking the boat till it is required. But if anyone is unfit to play on Sunday, there would be a change in the team’s set-up.





The poor show against Pakistan has led to some serious questions being raised about the team combination, but one understands that mentor Dhoni’s influence on the kind of team that will be played against the Black Caps would be large.





This effectively rules out any chance of Shardul Thakur replacing Hardik Pandya in the playing eleven as no one is learnt to be comfortable with the former being the No.7 batter. As far as his bowling is concerned, the Mumbai man is a wicket-taking option, but has the tendency to leak a lot of runs.





Hardik has started bowling and is understandably under the pump as everyone is running out of patience. He is fully aware that everyone, who were intimated that he would be bowling, are now intently watching what he does.





With chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma committing that Hardik would bowl in the IPL Phase 2 in the UAE, he has been put in a tough position. It also makes the all-rounder’s position untenable if he doesn’t bowl a single over. If sources are to be believed, the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be persisted with.





Varun Chakravarthy, if fully fit, is expected to be more than a handful for the Kiwis and in case of Ravichandran Ashwin, who can spell doom for left-handers, it is still not evident that skipper Virat Kohli is keen to tinker with his slow-bowling combination.