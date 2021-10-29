T20 World Cup: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

Dubai :

Afghanistan didn't make any change in their team for this important clash.

"We will bat first. It looks dry on the top, could be good for batting first, look to put a decent total on the board and then defend it. We are playing the same team," said Nabi at the toss.

On the other hand, Pakistan, who registered two convincing wins over India and New Zealand, also remained unchanged for this match.

"The mood in the camp is good, we're in great spirits. It's a team game and I'm lucky to have a good set-up, can't write off any team, they have good spinners. We're also playing an unchanged team," said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the toss.

Playing XI:

Pakistan : Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan : Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman