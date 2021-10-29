T20 World Cup: Pooran cameo leads West Indies to 142/7 against Bangladesh

Sharja :

After electing to bowl first, Bangladesh struck early as West Indies lost Evin Lewis on the final ball of third over, flicking a top-edge to backward square leg off Mustafizur Rahman. The defending champions were dealt with another blow in the power-play as Chris Gayle was bowled through the gate by Mahedi Hasan. Post power-play, Hasan had his second wicket of the match as Shimron Hetmyer holed out to long-off.

With only two boundaries coming at the half-way stage, captain Kieron Pollard retiring out increased further troubles for the West Indies. Andre Russell walked in but was run out at non-striker's end as the ball coming from a Roston Chase straight drive ricocheted off pacer Taskin Ahmed's boot before hitting the stumps.

Pooran and Roston Chase (39) stitched a 57-run partnership to give late impetus to the West Indies innings. The duo took 14 off the 15th over from Rahman before Pooran smoked back-to-back leg-side sixes off Shakib Al Hasan in the 16th over. Pooran went on to smash Hasan for two sown the ground sixes in the 18th over.

Shoriful Islam took out both Pooran and Chase on successive deliveries to sink West Indies further. Rahman's final over saw him taking out Dwayne Bravo before Jason Holder smacked him for back-to-back sixes in the leg-side. Pollard walked out and ended the innings in style, hitting Rahman for a six to help his team cross the 140-mark.

Brief Scores: West Indies 142/7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 40, Roston Chase 39, Shoriful Islam 2/20, Mahedi Hasan 2/27) against Bangladesh