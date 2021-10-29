T20 World Cup: Upbeat Pakistan takes on Afghanistan

Dubai :

The impressive wins over India and New Zealand has made Pakistan the team to watch out for in this tournament but the unpredictability factor that has always surrounded this team is something what its Asian neighbours can benefit from.





The Babar Azam-led side will certainly go into this contest as favourite but Afghanistan is not a side that can be taken lightly now. A mix of powerful strikers and world-class spinners make it an exciting unit.





Afghanistan batters dominated the Scotland bowlers with their power-hitting but now they have to contend with an attack which is one of the most dangerous in this event.