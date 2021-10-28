French Open badminton: Mixed day for India

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen sailed into the second round but it was curtains for Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth on a mixed day for Indian shuttlers at the French Open, here on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu (File Photo) Paris : Sindhu beat Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobsen 21-15, 21-18 in women’s singles, while Saina retired after lagging 11-21, 2-9 against Sayaka Takahashi of Japan. Lakshya had a good day at the office as he defeated Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen 21-10, 21-16 in men’s singles. Sourabh Verma also made a positive start, outwitting Brazil’s Ygor Coelho 22-20, 21-19. However, it was curtains for Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy. Srikanth played his heart out to match top seed Kento Momota (Japan), but ended up losing 21-18, 20-22, 19-21. Kashyap went down fighting 17-21, 21-17, 11-21 to Brice Leverdez of France, while Prannoy lost 11-21, 14-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen.