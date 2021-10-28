Hardik bowls in nets for first time in months, is fit

Hardik Pandya on Wednesday bowled in the nets for the first time in months, raising the possibility of him staying in the India side for the T20 World Cup match against New Zealand here on Sunday.
Dubai: Hardik, who last rolled his arms over in the Sri Lanka series in July, did not bowl during the UAE leg of the IPL for Mumbai Indians. Hardik also hurt his shoulder while batting against Pakistan and did not take the field in the second passage as he had to go for scans. On Wednesday, Hardik went through fitness drills, and then bowled close to 20 minutes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur. Following his bowling stint, Hardik took throwdowns from batting coach Vikram Rathour.
