T20 World Cup: Namibia beats Scotland by 4 wickets

Abu Dhabi :

Debutant Namibia got the better of Scotland by four wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bowling first after winning the toss, Namibia restricted Scotland to a below-par 109 for eight off its stipulated 20 overs. Namibia made heavy weather of the 110-run chase, getting past the finish line only with five balls to spare.





JJ Smit, in at No.6, struck an invaluable 32 not out off 23 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes) while opening batter Craig Williams contributed 23 runs (29 balls, 1 six). Earlier, Trumpelmann got the ball to shape back into the right-hander from the word go and the one that went away with the angle also troubled the Scotland top-order.





Scotland was reeling at 18 for four, but Michael Leask (44 off 27 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) and opener Matthew Cross (19 off 33 balls, 1 four) steadied the ship with a 39-run stand. Chris Greaves struck a 32-ball 25 at the end, an innings that included two boundaries.





Brief scores: Scotland 109/8 in 20 overs (M Leask 44, R Trumpelmann 3/17) lost to Namibia 115/6 in 19.1 overs (JJ Smit 32*)