Quinton de Kock withdraws after CSA orders players to take the knee

Dubai :

In a shocking move, wicketkeeper-batter de Kock made himself unavailable for selection in South Africa’s Group 1 Super 12 match against West Indies on Tuesday, with his decision coming after the CSA’s diktat. The Board said that it would await a report from the management before deciding on the next move.





de Kock expressed his reluctance to make the gesture in the past as well, saying: “It is everyone’s decision; no-one is forced to do anything, not in life. That is the way I see things.” But, he found support from his captain Temba Bavuma, the first black to lead the side. Bavuma also said that “it wasn’t ideal” to get a directive on taking the knee hours before the start of the match.





“As far as we stand, Quinton is still one of the players. He is still one of the boys, so whatever support he needs, whatever shoulder he requires from his teammates, we will be there for him,” said Bavuma after the match.





The cricket board, meanwhile, asked the players to follow the diktat and present a united front, citing the country’s apartheid past.





“All players had been required, in line with a directive of the CSA Board on Monday evening, to “take the knee” in a united and consistent stance against racism.





“This is also the global gesture against racism that has been adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes because they recognise the power of sport to bring people together.” The CSA move is aimed at driving home the point that the Board is serious about tackling racism and all forms of discrimination in the game. The South African cricketers have been split on the issue and before their T20 World Cup opener against Australia, players were seen standing, kneeling or raising a fist.





Anrich Nortje and Heinrich Klaasen had stood with their hands behind their backs even as their teammates used different ways to express their support to the movement. On Tuesday, both the players took the knee with the rest of the South Africa squad.



