Pakistan beats Kiwis for second win on trot

Sharja :

An unbroken partnership of 48 runs for the sixth wicket between Shoaib Malik 26 (20b, 2x4, 1x6) and Asif Ali 27 (12b, 1x4, 3x6) propelled their team to the top of Group 2 standings. Set to chase 135 on a sluggish surface, Pakistan struggled to get going losing skipper Babar Azam for nine. Mohammad Rizwan struck a few delightful boundaries before getting out for 33 (34b, 5x4).





At 87 for five in the 15th over, it looked like New Zealand held the upper hand but the veteran Malik and Ali joined hands to ward off further trouble. Ali produced a nice cameo slamming two consecutive sixes off Tim Southee to release the pressure. Earlier, pacer Haris Rauf led a clinical bowling show with four wickets for 22 runs as Pakistan restricted New Zealand to 134 for eight in the first essay.





The ‘Kiwis’ was in all sorts of trouble after it was invited to bat in the face of a disciplined Pakistani bowling attack, with opener Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway top-scoring with 27 each and captain Kane Williamson contributing 25.





New Zealand could not have one substantial partnership with its highest being the 36-run opening stand between Mitchell and Martin Guptill (17).





Shaheen Afridi, Imad wasim and Mohammad Hafeez also took one wicket each for Pakistan. Afridi, who rattled the India top-order in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win on Sunday, got the swing in the opening over, which was a maiden. But Mitchell hit a four off his second over which yielded eight runs. Mitchell then hoisted Hasan Ali for a six as New Zealand looked to take the initiative with the bat.



