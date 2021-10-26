T20 World Cup: Markram, Rassie star as South Africa thrash West Indies

Aiden Markram gets his half-century off just 25 deliveries and brings it up with a massive six

Dubai :

Chasing 144, the South African batters reached the target with ten balls to spare. Rassie (43 not out), Markram (51 not out) played match-winning knocks as West Indies bowlers looked on helplessly. Reeza Hendricks who came in place of Quinton de Kock also impressed with crucial 39 runs.

Earlier, Evin Lewis (56) was the only positive as the West Indies batting lineup failed to step up for a second successive game. Lewis hit six sixes and three boundaries in his 56-run knock. Captain Kieron Pollard (26) was the other top contributor to the team.

For Proteas, Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) scalped three wickets. Keshav Maharaj (2/24) picked two, while Kagiso Rabada (1/27), Anrich Nortje (1/14) took one each.

Brief Scores: West Indies 143/8 (Lewis 56, Pollard 26; Pretorius 3-17) vs South Africa 144/2 (Aiden Markram 51*, Rassie van der Dussen 43*; Akeal Hosein 1-27).