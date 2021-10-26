Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand

Dubai :

Pakistan have fielded an unchanged team which had beaten India by 10 wickets in their last match.





After Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament due to a calf tear, Adam Milne will join the squad, captain Kane Williamson said. They are playing their first match.





The Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt.), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.





New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt.), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.