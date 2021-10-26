CHA trials on October 30

The Chennai Hockey Association (CHA) will conduct trials for its senior men’s team at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday (October 30) from 6:30 am onwards.
Chennai: Those who make the cut will represent Chennai at the Inter-District Championship, which is set to be hosted between November 10 and 14. All health safety protocols will be followed during the selection, stated a CHA media release on Monday. The participants will have to provide their vaccination certificate to the officials at the venue, and will have to report to CHA secretary MS Udaykumar. For further details, contact the following mobile number: 6383146742.
