Shami faces online abuse: former players offer support, condemn attack

India lost its T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets on Sunday with Shami emerging the most expensive bowler on the night, leaking 43 runs off 3.5 overs.





“When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India,” tweeted Tendulkar. Former India pacer Irfan Pathan described the attack on Shami as unprecedented. “Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan!” he posted. “We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya,” wrote India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.





Shami has been one of India’s best fast bowlers in recent times. The trolls linked his performance on Sunday to his religion that did not go down well with fellow netizens, with several offering support.