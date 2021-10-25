UK Royal Navy officers watch 'No Time to Die' in Goa

Panaji :

"Inox hosted a special screening for 80 naval officers. The screening was organized so that the company got a chance to witness their colleague, Honorary Commander Daniel Craig's final outing as the British super spy James Bond," a statement issued by Inox Leisure said in a statement.





"Daniel Craig was ranked as Honorary Commander in the Royal Navy - the same rank he shares with James Bond in the fictional world of the James Bond series of movies since 2006," the statement also said.





Craig's last film as the legendary spy also features Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon.





"Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for more than a decade, a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. Inox is proud and honoured to host the members of the oldest service in the British armed forces - the Royal Navy," Atul Bhandarkar, regional director, West, Inox Leisure, said.