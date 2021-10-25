T20 World Cup: Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Scotland

Sharja :

After winning the toss, Nabi said, "The wicket is dry so we will try and put runs on the board and defend it. The pitch looks good for batting and we will try to restrict them. We had a really good game against WI in the warm-up. We'll try to repeat that combination and performance."

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said, "Very happy to bowl, that's what we wanted to do anyway. Chasing the score down was successful in the IPL recently. The boys got a chance to enjoy themselves for what we've achieved. We still have a chance to prove and are really privileged to see where we are."

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Naveen ul Haq

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, and Bradley Wheal