El Clasico: Real Madrid gets the better of Barcelona

Real took the lead when Alaba started a flowing move with a tackle and finished it at the other end with a left-footed drive from the edge of the box. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman brought on Philippe Coutinho at half-time while strikers Sergio Aguero and Luuk de Jong were also thrown on in the second half.





Real doubled its lead as Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a shot from Marco Asensio but Vazquez pounced on the rebound. Barcelona got a goal back in the 97th minute when Aguero, who was in the six-yard box, tapped the ball in.





Result: Barcelona 1 (S Aguero 90+7) lost to Real Madrid 2 (D Alaba 32, L Vazquez 90+3) Liverpool thrashes Man United





Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota bagged a goal each as Liverpool crushed Manchester United 5-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.





Result: Manchester United 0 lost to Liverpool 5 (N Keita 5, D Jota 13,





M Salah 38, 45+5 & 50)