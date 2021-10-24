World Cup T20: Kohli helps India post 151

Chennai :

The Indian team stuttered at the start with Shaheen Afridi making early breakthroughs, dismissing Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul back-to-back.





Suryakumar Yadav knicked to the wicket-keeper off Hasan Ali's delivery to get back to the pavilion after a boundary and a six. Rishabh Pant and skipper Virat Kohli resisted the Pakistan pacers with the fomrer scoring 57 and the latter making 39.





Jadeja failed to make a mark in his run-a-ball 13.





Choosing to bowl first winning the toss, Pakistani-side led by Babar Azam was impressive in the field. Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali were the pick of the bowlers, despite the latter being expensive.





Pakistan requires 152 with over 7.5 runs per over to break its jinx against its arch-rivals India in the T20 world cup.