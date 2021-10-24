Sun, Oct 24, 2021

World Cup T20: Pakistan elects to bowl against India

Published: Oct 24,202107:12 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

In the India vs Pakistan cricket clash, known as the 'mother of all rivalries', Pakistan won the toss electing to bat first.

The Pakistan side. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @T20WorldCup
The Pakistan side. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @T20WorldCup
Chennai:
Pakistan is yet to open account against India in the T20 world cup head-to-head. Pakistan will look to change its fortune and bounce back strong. 

Here's the playing 11 of the respective teams:

Pakistan XI: B Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, F Zaman, M Hafeez, S Malik, A Ali, S Khan, I Wasim, H Ali, H Rauf, S Afridi

India XI: KL Rahul, R Sharma, V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, B Kumar, V Chakaravarthy, M Shami, J Bumrah 
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations