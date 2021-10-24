I know Hardik’s value as No.6 batter: Kohli

Dubai :

Hardik underwent a lower back surgery in 2019 and has since then bowled occasionally, raising questions if he can be played as a pure batter in the premier event. Kohli, though, on the eve of the Pakistan game, sealed the debate.





“Honestly, I feel, Hardik, presently with his physical condition, is getting better in terms of being able to bowl two overs for us at a certain stage in this tournament,” Kohli said when asked if the Baroda man will be selected in case he doesn’t bowl.





Kohli himself bowled in the warm-up match against Australia and said that India has manageable options if need be. “We strongly believe that we can make most of the opportunity that we have at hand until the time he starts bowling. We have considered a couple of other options to chip in for an over or two. So we are not bothered at all. What he brings in at that spot is something that one can’t create overnight,” added Kohli.





Pakistan not dwelling on past, says Babar





Pakistan is not losing sleep over its poor record against India at the Men’s T20 World Cup and is trying to stay calm and live in the present, its skipper Babar Azam said.





“To be honest, we don’t want to focus on the past. We are looking forward to this World Cup. We will focus on our strength and ability, and apply that on the day,” Babar said at the pre-match presser.