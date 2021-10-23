Women's National Boxing: World's medallist Manju Rani off to winning start

Hissar :

Railway Sports Promotion Board's boxer Manju, who had made headline after winning silver on debut at the 2019 World Championships, made light work of Orissa's Bhabani Barik before winning the second-round match 5-0 in the 48kg on the third day of the prestigious event being hosted by Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in association with the Haryana Boxing Sangh.

Haryana's Nitu also delivered an equally flawless performance as she beat Rajas'han's Swasti Arya by a similar margin in another one-sided bout in the 48kg category.

Meanwhile, in the second round of the 50kg category, Punjab's Komal and Andhra Pradesh's Ramya Guduru registered hard-fought victories. While Komal recovered well in time against Madhya Pradesh's Deepa Kumar to win 3-2, Andhra Pradesh's Ramya defeated Uttar Pradesh's Rinky Kishor 4-1.

Earlier, during the bouts played late on the second day, two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani started her campaign with a comfortable 5-0 win against All India Police's Pinki 5-0. Pooja, who hails from the Bhiwani district, had represented India at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.