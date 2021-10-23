T20 World Cup: England win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies

Dubai :

Morgan said that the presence of Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali gives England the required balance.

"We will bowl first. Short side one side. Missing out are Billings, Willey, Curran, Wood. Tymal Mills is playing. We get balance with Liam and Moeen, so give us three seamers too," said Eoin at the toss.

On the other hand, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard informed that Andre Russell is fit to play in today's important match.

"Not really a blow. Toss is 50-50. We would have bowled. Russell is fit. First World Cup for Pooran, McCoy. With the combination of our team, we do not depend on Russell bowling four overs every game. Chris Gayle, a legend for us. Looking forward to what we can do as a team more than individuals," said Pollard at the toss.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

England: Jos Buttler (w), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills